College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Oregon State vs Washington State

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 UMass at Eastern Michigan
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Illinois
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Illinois vs Florida Atlantic
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
big10filmbreakdown_230919.jpg
Washington’s Penix Jr. has elite ball placement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 UMass at Eastern Michigan
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Illinois
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Illinois vs Florida Atlantic
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
big10filmbreakdown_230919.jpg
Washington’s Penix Jr. has elite ball placement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Oregon State vs Washington State

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published September 19, 2023 09:01 PM
Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Washington State Cougars 29-6 to win the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Inglewood, CA - December 17: Quarterback Cameron Ward #1 of the Washington State Cougars passes against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday, December 17, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down a Pac-12 matchup between the road-favored Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars.

Oregon State (-3) at Washington State: O/U 56.5

Washington State has won four straight home games against Oregon State and seven of the past eight meetings overall but Oregon State is favored by -3 on the road. Oregon State hasn’t won at Washington State since 2013.

Oregon State won 24-10 at home last year to snap a seven-game losing streak against Washington State. In this matchup, both teams are ranked for the first time since 2003, so this was 20 years in the making.

The Cougars Cam Ward has completed 77 out of 107 passes (71.9%) for 990 passing yards (6th) nine touchdowns and no interceptions through three games. The Beavers sacked Ward six times last season, so that will be the key to this meeting as he’s been sacked seven times through three games this year.

D.J. Uiagalelei is new to this Pac-12 matchup and in three games, he’s tossed 630 passing yards on 42-of-68 (61.8%) for six touchdowns and two interceptions. Uiagalelei hasn’t been asked to do much in the three wins over San Jose State, UC Davis, and San Diego State.

Washington State has played and beat Wisconsin, Colorado State, and Northern Colorado averaging 48.8 points per game to start the season and feel like the better team through the first month of the season.

I played the Cougars at +3 at -110 odds as the home underdog and sprinkled the ML at +125. I’d play this down to +1.5.

Oregon State was 9-0 ATS in the last nine games until failing to cover -24.5 versus San Diego State last week, so, now is the time to fade Oregon State ATS.

Pick: Washington State +3 (1u), Washington State ML (0.5u)
*Odds provided by BetMGM

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.