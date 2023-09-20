College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Oregon State vs Washington State

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down a Pac-12 matchup between the road-favored Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars.

Oregon State (-3) at Washington State: O/U 56.5

Washington State has won four straight home games against Oregon State and seven of the past eight meetings overall but Oregon State is favored by -3 on the road. Oregon State hasn’t won at Washington State since 2013.

Oregon State won 24-10 at home last year to snap a seven-game losing streak against Washington State. In this matchup, both teams are ranked for the first time since 2003, so this was 20 years in the making.

The Cougars Cam Ward has completed 77 out of 107 passes (71.9%) for 990 passing yards (6th) nine touchdowns and no interceptions through three games. The Beavers sacked Ward six times last season, so that will be the key to this meeting as he’s been sacked seven times through three games this year.

D.J. Uiagalelei is new to this Pac-12 matchup and in three games, he’s tossed 630 passing yards on 42-of-68 (61.8%) for six touchdowns and two interceptions. Uiagalelei hasn’t been asked to do much in the three wins over San Jose State, UC Davis, and San Diego State.

Washington State has played and beat Wisconsin, Colorado State, and Northern Colorado averaging 48.8 points per game to start the season and feel like the better team through the first month of the season.

I played the Cougars at +3 at -110 odds as the home underdog and sprinkled the ML at +125. I’d play this down to +1.5.

Oregon State was 9-0 ATS in the last nine games until failing to cover -24.5 versus San Diego State last week, so, now is the time to fade Oregon State ATS.

Pick: Washington State +3 (1u), Washington State ML (0.5u)

*Odds provided by BetMGM