MotoGP of Japan - Sprint
Marco Bezzecchi recovering from collarbone injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ohtani_1920_angels_2022_bat.jpg
MLB Team Roundup: Los Angeles Angels
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves rally for 5-4 win over Phillies on d'Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double play

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_231009_1920x1080_2271103555989.jpg
List makes move, wins Sanderson Farms Championship
nbc_golf_bethann_231009.jpg
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
nbc_golf_KFT_231009.jpg
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
College Football Week 7 Best Bets: Louisiana Tech vs Middle Tennessee

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published October 10, 2023 06:06 AM
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the Wednesday matchup in Week 7 between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee (-3): O/U 54.5

Middle Tennessee is 1-5 on the year but lost tough contests like a 23-19 road game at Missouri, a 31-23 home loss to Colorado State, and another loss in a home outing to Jacksonville State last week, 45-30.

The Blue Raiders have played some good teams and had some bad luck along the way to a disappointing start like the second half versus Jacksonville State, while it’s a different story for the Bulldogs.

Lousiana Tech is 1-3 since Jack Turner took over, losing to North Texas, Nebraska, and Western Kentucky. Turner has made two road starts at Nebraska and UTEP, scoring 14 and 24 points, which may not be enough at Middle Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders run 77.0 plays per game, which is 13th in the country while the Bulldogs are 75th at 68.2 plays per game.

Louisiana Tech’s plays per game dips to 59.7 plays on the road this year (119th) compared to the Blue Raiders’ plays increasing to 89.0 at home (2nd). That’s a significant difference in opportunities if those numbers hold up.

I played the Blue Raiders on the spread at -3 for -110 odds. I also played the ML at -137 odds, but once it went past -150 odds, I opted for the -3. This is a home revenge game too since Middle Tennessee lost 40-24 at Louisiana Tech last year.

Middle Tennessee will be a focused group entering a back-to-back home game. Last year, the Blue Raiders snapped out of a three-game losing streak then won five of the next six games, including the Hawai’i Bowl.

Pick: Middle Tennessee -3 (1u)

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.