Heisman Best Bets: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter make noise in Colorado vs TCU

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 - Day Two
Anne Van Dam breaks driver on way to playoff, finishes T-2
USFPro
Myles Rowe clinches USF Pro 2000 championship

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_realmuto_230903v2_1920x1080_2260740163971.jpg
Realmuto crushes home run to give Phillies lead
nbc_mlb_turner_rbi_230903.jpg
Turner knocks in RBI to extend Phillies’ lead
nbc_golf_dp_omegard4hl_230903.jpg
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 - Day Two
Anne Van Dam breaks driver on way to playoff, finishes T-2
USFPro
Myles Rowe clinches USF Pro 2000 championship

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_realmuto_230903v2_1920x1080_2260740163971.jpg
Realmuto crushes home run to give Phillies lead
nbc_mlb_turner_rbi_230903.jpg
Turner knocks in RBI to extend Phillies’ lead
nbc_golf_dp_omegard4hl_230903.jpg
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Heisman Best Bets: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter make noise in Colorado vs TCU

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published September 3, 2023 02:45 PM
Colorado University Black and Gold Spring Game

BOULDER, CO - APRIL 22: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders and his father, head coach Deion Sanders before on the field before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Denver Post via Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes upset the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday and Vaughn Dalzell had to snag Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s Heisman odds before they dropped.

Week 1 Heisman Picks:

Shadeur Sanders (+20000), Travis Hunter (+10000)

Colorado dramatically beat TCU on Saturday, 45-42, and all opinions on Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have shifted.

While TCU isn’t considered a powerhouse like last year to many, including myself, you have to give credit when it’s due, and Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter deserved their credit.

Sanders set a program record of 510 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in his first start on 38-of-47 passing (80.8%).

Hunter played both sides of the ball for the Buffaloes and recorded 11 receptions for 119 yards and an interception and pass breakup on defense.

Both Sanders and Hunter’s odds have dropped to +4000, which is still good by me for a sprinkle. I knew $10 to win $2,000 and $1,000 was going to disappear for both of them.

I threw 0.1 units on both Sanders and Hunter. I will dump some money here and there if Colorado continues winning.

Colorado hosts Nebraska and Colorado State over the next two weeks before taking a trip to Oregon. The Buffaloes’ dynamic duo will have a chance to shine in all three and if they upset Oregon, well these two will be top 10 favorites in terms of odds by then.

Week 1 Heisman Picks: Shedeur Sanders (+20000), Travis Hunter (+10000)

Preseason Heisman Pick: 1u: Sam Hartman (+1800)

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.