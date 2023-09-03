Heisman Best Bets: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter make noise in Colorado vs TCU

The Colorado Buffaloes upset the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday and Vaughn Dalzell had to snag Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s Heisman odds before they dropped.

Week 1 Heisman Picks:

Shadeur Sanders (+20000), Travis Hunter (+10000)

Colorado dramatically beat TCU on Saturday, 45-42, and all opinions on Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have shifted.

While TCU isn’t considered a powerhouse like last year to many, including myself, you have to give credit when it’s due, and Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter deserved their credit.

Sanders set a program record of 510 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in his first start on 38-of-47 passing (80.8%).

Hunter played both sides of the ball for the Buffaloes and recorded 11 receptions for 119 yards and an interception and pass breakup on defense.

Both Sanders and Hunter’s odds have dropped to +4000, which is still good by me for a sprinkle. I knew $10 to win $2,000 and $1,000 was going to disappear for both of them.

I threw 0.1 units on both Sanders and Hunter. I will dump some money here and there if Colorado continues winning.

Colorado hosts Nebraska and Colorado State over the next two weeks before taking a trip to Oregon. The Buffaloes’ dynamic duo will have a chance to shine in all three and if they upset Oregon, well these two will be top 10 favorites in terms of odds by then.

Preseason Heisman Pick: 1u: Sam Hartman (+1800)

