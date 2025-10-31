No. 5 Georgia at Florida prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats

The “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” now known in some circles as the “War for the Oar” promises to be more competitive than the schools’ records might indicate as No. 5 Georgia takes the field in Jacksonville against Florida.

The Bulldogs are in the hunt for another SEC championship and potentially a national championship while the Gators are in the hunt for a new head coach. That said, Florida has shown improved play especially on offense under interim coach Billy Gonzales and Georgia’s young pass defense has been leaky at times this season.

Though Florida has a talented roster, Georgia is the clear favorite due to their recent dominance in this rivalry and the sport of college football in general with most experts predicting the Bulldogs to secure a comfortable victory as they push toward the aforementioned SEC Championship appearance.

Lets dive into the schools and look at each on both sides of the ball, a handful of players to watch, and also some key numbers.

Game Details and How to watch No. 5 Georgia at Florida

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Time: 3:30PM Eastern

Site: EverBank Stadium

City: Jacksonville, FL

TV/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds for No. 5 Georgia at Florida

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Georgia Bulldogs (-290), Florida Gators (+235)

Spread: Georgia -7 (-115)

Total: 50.5 points

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the college football schedule!

Georgia Bulldogs

Head Coach: Kirby Smart

2025 Record: 6-1

Offense Ranking: 13

Defense Ranking: 19

Strength of Schedule: 14

Georgia has rebounded from its early loss to Alabama to sit at 6–1 (4–1 SEC) and ranks 12th overall in SP+, with a balanced profile featuring the No. 13 offense and No. 19 defense. Offensively, the Bulldogs maintain efficiency through a 49.2% success rate (16th) and a 77.4% red zone touchdown rate (7th), supported by a clean 2.3% pressure rate allowed behind one of the SEC’s most stable offensive lines. The defense hasn’t reached its usual dominance, sitting 44th in success rate allowed and 69th in EPA/play, but it still limits explosive plays, ranking 17th nationally in 20+ yard gains allowed. With an average scoring margin of +14.1 PPG and remaining games against Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, and Georgia Tech, Kirby Smart’s team can be a national title contender if the defense tightens down the stretch.

The Georgia Bulldogs Offense

Georgia’s offense ranks 13th nationally in SP+ and relies on consistency rather than explosiveness, posting a 49.2% success rate (16th) and a 0.20 EPA/play (21st). The Bulldogs excel in finishing drives with a 77.4% red-zone touchdown rate (7th) and 5.13 points per scoring opportunity (18th), showcasing strong situational efficiency under coordinator Mike Bobo. Quarterback play behind Gunner Stockton has been sharp, with a 51.6% passing success rate (7th) and 69.4% completion rate (11th), while the offensive line’s protection is around the SEC baseline, allowing pressure on just 2.3% of dropbacks (53rd). Though not explosive (128th in yards per successful play), Georgia’s offense methodically controls games through balance and precision, averaging 40.2 yards per drive (21st) and over 3.0 points per possession (19th).

Georgia Player to Watch on Offense: QB Gunner Stockton

Quarterback Gunner Stockton has emerged as a more than capable leader for Georgia, completing 70.5% of his passes for 1,553 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception over seven starts. His passing efficiency is marked by a 9.0 adjusted net yards per attempt (ANY/A) and a 90.8 Total QBR, ranking among the nation’s most effective first-year starters in ball security and decision-making. Stockton’s athleticism adds a vital dimension—he’s rushed 50 times for 302 yards and seven touchdowns, posting a 58% success rate and generating positive yardage on over 79% of carries. His ability to extend plays while maintaining efficiency both as a passer and rusher has made him the focal point of Georgia’s offense.

The Georgia Bulldogs Defense

Georgia’s defense, ranked 19th in SP+, remains disciplined and fundamentally sound but lacks the overwhelming havoc of past Kirby Smart units. The Bulldogs allow a 39.2% success rate (44th) and just 4.98 yards per play (29th), anchored by a run defense that ranks 5th nationally in yards per carry allowed (3.3) and 13th in EPA per rush (-0.14). However, their pass rush efficiency (127th in sack rate) and low defensive line havoc rate (2.3%, 127th) indicate limited backfield disruption compared to recent elite Georgia fronts. Still, the defense’s red-zone efficiency (63.2% TD rate allowed, 84th) and ability to limit explosives (17th in 20+ yard plays) make it a bend-but-don’t-break unit capable of forcing opponents into long, inefficient drives.

Georgia Player to Watch on Defense: LB C.J. Allen

Linebacker C.J. Allen has been the heartbeat of Georgia’s defense, leading the team with 61 total tackles, including 30 solo stops, and producing a remarkable 10 havoc plays. His versatility shows in both run defense and pressure packages, as Allen has tallied 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and a 92.4% tackling rate, showcasing his reliability in space. As a blitzer, he’s generated a 12.8% pressure rate on 47 rushes, while also forcing two fumbles and breaking up three passes in coverage. Though occasionally tested through the air (70 yards allowed on 10 targets), Allen’s playmaking impact and consistent production make him one of the SEC’s most complete inside linebackers.

Week 10 underdog picks: Wake Forest, Cal, SMU Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry reveal their underdog picks for Week 10, headlined by Wake Forest, Cal, SMU, among others.

Florida Gators

Head Coach: Billy Gonzales (Interim HC)

2025 Record: 3-4

Offense Ranking: 63

Defense Ranking: 25

Strength of Schedule: 6

Florida enters the second half of the 2025 season under the tutelage of interim HC BIlly Gonzales at 3–4 (2–2 SEC) and ranked 40th in SP+. The Gators’ offense (63rd SP+) remains inefficient, ranking 107th in down conversion rate and 114th in EPA/play, though the ground game has been a relative strength with a 49.8% rushing success rate (18th nationally). Defensively, Florida sits 25th in SP+, anchored by a stingy red-zone unit (12th in points per scoring opportunity allowed) and a Top 25 rushing defense that limits opponents to 3.9 yards per carry. Despite a brutal strength of schedule (4th), Florida’s bowl odds (31.5%) remain viable, hinging on improved third-down execution (128th offensively) and sustaining the defensive discipline that has quietly made them a credible SEC unit.

The Florida Gators Offense

Florida’s offense has shown flashes of balance but continues to struggle with consistency, ranking 63rd in Offensive SP+ and 114th nationally in EPA per play. The run game has been its strength, producing a 49.8% rushing success rate (18th nationally) despite limited explosiveness (4.7 yards per rush, 80th). Through the air, the Gators have been less effective, ranking 80th in passing success rate and 120th in adjusted net yards per attempt, often stalling on third downs (31.9% conversion rate, 128th). Offensive line penalties and negative plays have also limited drives—Florida ranks 122nd in total blown block rate (37.0%)—making sustained scoring drives difficult against top SEC defenses.

Florida Player to Watch on Offense: RB Jadan Baugh

Running back Jadan Baugh has been Florida’s offensive workhorse, logging 117 carries for 611 yards (5.22 YPC) and four touchdowns while maintaining an impressive 50.4% rushing success rate. His blend of power and balance is evident in generating 3.57 yards after contact per carry and forcing a missed tackle once every 2.5 carries. Baugh’s consistency as both a rusher and receiver—19 catches on 23 targets (82.6%) for 115 yards—gives the Gators a dependable short-area option who can stay on the field in all situations. With only 12.8% of runs going for zero or negative yards and a steady 18% explosive-run rate, he’s been the engine of Florida’s offense and one of the SEC’s most efficient young backs.

The Florida Gators Defense

Florida’s defense has been a respectable unit in 2025, ranking 25th in Def. SP+ and limiting opposing offenses to just 3.54 points per scoring opportunity. The Gators have done an especially good job at snuffing out drives, yielding just 1.49 points per drive allowed (21st nationally) and 10th yards per successful rush. That said, they struggle in pass coverage allowing 17.7 yards per successful dropback (134th) with a 5.7% sack rate (72nd). Overall, while Florida’s defense has kept the team in most games, its ability to generate game-changing disruption has been sorely lacking.

Florida Player to Watch on Defense: LB Myle Graham

Linebacker Myles Graham has been a cornerstone of Florida’s defensive front, tallying 44 tackles with 7 havoc plays, including 3.5 tackles for loss and five run stops through seven games. His 89.8% tackle success rate and strong pursuit instincts make him one of the most reliable tacklers in the SEC despite limited sack production. Graham has also been an active presence in coverage, allowing completions on just 53.8% of targets with a 28.1 defensive QBR against, showing solid range for an inside linebacker. His combination of discipline, sideline-to-sideline speed, and disruptive instincts has helped stabilize the Gators’ second level and limit explosive plays over the middle.

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators team stats, betting trends

Georgia is on a 3-game winning streak

Florida has covered in its last 5 games as a home underdog

The average total game score (57.4) in Georgia’s last 5 games is OVER the Total (50.5)

Dalzell: Miami 'should cause problems' for SMU Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss Miami's upcoming visit to SMU, in which they favor the Hurricanes to stump the Mustangs in their first game outside the state of Florida this season.

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): DJ Lagway OVER 232.5 passing yards

After starting 1-3, Florida has revamped it’s offensive approach now that they’ve got nothing to lose following the firing of former HC Billy Napier. That’s good news for rising QB DJ Lagway, who has ramped up his passing output over the last three games, throwing for 292 vs. Texas, 244 vs. Texas A&M and 280 against Mississippi State, as the Gators have gone 2-1 in that span. He faces a Georgia team that has been underwhelming defending the pass, ranking 88th in passing success rate, 75th in yards per dropback allowed and 97th in EPA/rush. I think DJ Lagway clears his 232.5 Passing Yards line, which is actually up from his open of 223.5 yards but still represents a good value.

****

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the college football calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between No. 5 Georgia and Florida

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Florida Gators at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Florida Gators at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 50.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NFL, NBA, and college football betting news and analysis.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

