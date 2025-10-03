Week 6 College Football Best Bets

Chauncy Bowens, RB, UGA: Over 10.5 Rushing Attempts

Nate Frazier logged just 4 carries last week after coughing up a pivotal fumble deep in UGA territory that led to an Alabama score. Bowens picked up the slack rushing 12 times for 119 yards and a TD, with Josh McCrae working in behind him with six totes. I think we see Bowens take a lead role again which means he should clear 10.5 Rushing Attempts for a third straight game against the offensively challenged Kentucky Wildcats.

Joseph Williams, WR, Colorado: Under 4.5 Receptions (-131)

Kaidon Salter is a far cry from his predecessor in terms of his ability to quickly and accurately distribute the football to his playmakers. He only threw 16 passes last week and has more of a solo-threat, run-heavy profile. Which is troubling for Williams’ prospects of catching 5 passes, which he has only accomplished once in 5 games this season, so I’m backing the Under 4.5 Receptions.

Danny O’Neil, QB, Wisconsin: Under 171.5 Passing Yards | Under 29.5 Pass Attempts

Billy Edwards started last game vs. Maryland , but could only stay in for 3 passes before having to come out due to injury. O’Neil relieved him and was battered for 6 sacks and 120 passing yards before he too had to leave the game, giving way to Hunter Simmons who completed 7-of-9 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in relief. With O’Neil taking starter reps he will almost assuredly start the game…but will he finish it? I think Michigan’s 2nd ranked pass rush (43% pressure rate) terrorizes O’Neil causing him to go Under 171.5 Pass Yards and likely depart the game for injury or performance reasons.

Fluff Bothwell, RB, Mississippi State: Over 13.5 Rush Attempts (-120

Fluff came over from South Alabama in the offseason and immediately carved out a prominent role in a pretty capable RB room that featured incumbent starter Davin Booth. Watching Bothwell’s tape heading into the year it was clear that his lateral agility, fluid hips and quickness were far superior to the more straight-line Booth who is most effective when pounding the A-Gap. Bothwell has wrested hold of the RB1 role and has an excellent shot at clearing his very reasonable 13.5 Rush Attempts mark.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama: Over 31.5 Pass Attempts

In true Kalen DeBoer fashion, Alabama is passing at one of the highest rates in the country, with Simpson throwing XX times last week in a 24-21 win over arch-rival Georgia. Simpson threw 39 passes last week and a whopping 43 vs. FSU in Week 1. With Bama in a revenge spot against a Vandy team that can score, expect to see Simpson clear his 31.5 pass attempts mark.