Angels at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 22

Its Thursday, May 22 and the Angels (23-25) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (22-28).

Tyler Anderson is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Luis Severino for Oakland.

The Angels have won the first three games of this series to stretch their winning streak to six. Wednesday, they won 10-5 collecting 14 hits including four home runs. Logan O’Hoppe went yard twice and drove in three runs for the Halos.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Athletics

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 3:35PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, NBCSCA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Angels at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Angels (+132), Athletics (-157)

Spread: Athletics -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Athletics

Pitching matchup for May 22, 2025: Tyler Anderson vs. Luis Severino

Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.04 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 at Dodgers - 5IP, 4ER, 7H, 0BB, 4Ks Athletics: Luis Severino (1-4, 4.22 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 at San Francisco - 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Athletics

The Athletics have won 12 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

5 of the Angels’ last 6 road trips to the Athletics have gone over the Total

It has been 3 games since the Athletics last covered the Run Line

Tyler Soderstrom has hits in 5 of his last 6 games (7-25)

has hits in 5 of his last 6 games (7-25) Jorge Soler picked up 3 hits last night after going 9-57 (.158) in May

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Angels and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Angels and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Angels on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: