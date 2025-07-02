Angels at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for July 2

Its Wednesday, July 2 and the Angels (42-42) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (38-46) in Game 2 of this series.

Yusei Kikuchi is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Didier Fuentes for Atlanta.

Last night, Tyler Anderson and three relievers combined for a seven-hit shutout of the Guardians. Jorge Soler drove in a pair for the Halos in the win who sit at .500 for the season. With the loss the Braves dropped to eight games under .500.

Lets dive into the matchup for Game 2 of the series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Braves

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, FDSNSO

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Angels at the Braves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Angels (+118), Braves (-141)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Braves

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Didier Fuentes

Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (3-6, 2.79 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 vs. Boston - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 12Ks Braves: Didier Fuentes (0-2, 10.80 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 at Mets - 3.1IP, 6ER, 8H, 0BB, 1K

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Braves

The Braves have won 22 of 42 games following a defeat

The Under is 25-13-3 in Braves’ home games this season

The Angels have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games and they are profiting 2.84 units

Mike Trout has collected one hit in 5 of his last 6 games (5-17)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Angels and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: