Astros at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 22

Its Friday, August 22 and the Astros (70-58) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (59-68).

Lance McCullers is slated to take the mound for Houston against Cade Povich for Baltimore.

The Astros jumped on the Orioles early last night scoring seven runs in the first three innings and rolled to a 7-2 win. Carlos Correa’s renaissance continues since returning to Houston. The veteran collected a couple hits and drove in two more last night. Correa is now hitting .338 for the Astros with two home runs and ten runs batted in. Jason Alexander won his fourth game of the season allowing just two runs over 5.1 innings. He has been a revelation since being promoted to the rotation with Houston winning his last five and seven of his last eight starts. The career minor leaguer’s story is all the more impressive when you consider that prior to this season Alexander had not pitched in the bigs since 2022.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Orioles

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 11:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: SCHN, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Astros at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Astros (-106), Orioles (-113)

Spread: Orioles 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Orioles

Pitching matchup for August 22, 2025: Lance McCullers vs. Cade Povich

Astros: Lance McCullers (2-4, 6.90 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 at Seattle - 13.50 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts Orioles: Cade Povich (2-6, 4.98 ERA)

Last outing: August 16 at Houston - 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Orioles

The Under is 4-1 in the Orioles’ last 5 home games

The Orioles have covered in their last 3 games against the Astros

The Orioles have won 4 of their last 5 games against AL West teams

Lance McCullers Jr. is making his first start since being sidelined for the past month (finger)

is making his first start since being sidelined for the past month (finger) Jose Altuve is hitless in his last three games (0-12)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Astros and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: