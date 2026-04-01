Athletics vs. Braves Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 1

The Athletics (1-4) and the Atlanta Braves (3-2) meet on Wednesday for an early matchup on MLB TV. The series is split after the Braves won 4-0 on Monday and the Athletics took yesterday’s meeting 5-2.

Chris Sale is back on the mound for the Braves. In his first start, he went 6.0 innings and surrendered three hits for zero runs and a win over Kansas City. Sale is 37-years-old and coming off a dominant season with Atlanta (2.58 ERA). Braves’ games have combined for eight or fewer runs in all five games.

Luis Severino gets the nod for the Athletics after a no decision in his first start. Severino allowed two earned runs over 5.0 innings over 83 pitches in Toronto. Yesterday was the Athletics’ first win of the season after a 76-86, which was a seven-game improvement over the previous year.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch the Athletics at Braves

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Time: 12:15 PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Athletics at the Braves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+184), Atlanta Braves (-226)

Spread: Athletics +1.5 (-118), Braves -1.5 (-102)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Braves

Wednesday’s pitching matchup (April 1): Chris Sale vs. Luis Severino

Braves: Chris Sale

Season totals: 6.0 IP, 1-0 record, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 Ks, 3 BB

Athletics: Luis Severino

Season totals: 5.0 IP, 0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP 3 Ks, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Athletics’ Nick Kurtz is hitting .059 with one hit in 17 at-bats

The Athletics’ Shea Langeliers is hitting .350 with seven hits in 20 at-bats

The Braves’ Mauricio Dubon is hitting .429 with six hits in 14 at-bats

The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. is hitting .167 with three hits in 18 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Braves

The Braves are 3-2 ATS this season

The Braves are 5-0 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Braves

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Athletics and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Braves at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.5

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