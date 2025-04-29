Athletics at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 29

Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Athletics (15-14) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (15-14). Jacob Lopez is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Jacob deGrom for Texas.

The Athletics won game one of the series yesterday, 2-1. JP Sears pitched 5.2 innings, giving up one run on five hits and striking out seven batters.

Patrick Corbin was on the mound for the Rangers. He gave up two runs on seven hits, while striking out five batters.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Rangers

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: Victory+, Rangers Sports Network, NBCSCA

Odds for the Athletics at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+172), Rangers (-205)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Rangers

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Jacob Lopez vs. Jacob deGrom

Athletics: Jacob Lopez , (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing (vs Texas Rangers, 4/22): 1.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rangers: Jacob deGrom , (0-1, 3.33 ERA)

Last outing (vs Athletics, 4/24): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Rangers

The Athletics have a winning record (10-4) in matchups against American League teams this season

The Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom has an ERA of 3.33 and a WHIP of 1.07 when starting this season

The Rangers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.14 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Athletics and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

