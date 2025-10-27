Blue Jays at Dodgers – World Series Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the story in Game 2 of the World Series Saturday night throwing a complete game four-hitter as the Dodgers evened the Fall Classic at one game apiece with a 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The World Series has shifted to the West Coast and specifically Chavez Ravine for Games 3-5. Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for the Dodgers against playoff veteran Max Scherzer Monday night in Game 3. Each was special in their appearance in their respective League Championship series.

While Yamamoto quieted the Jays’ bats, Los Angeles rode home runs by Max Muncy and Will Smith to victory in Game 2. The Dodgers managed just six hits in the game but made the most of them scoring five runs.

Lets dive into Game 3, look at the numbers, and see if we can find an advantage somewhere.



Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 3

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

8:00PM EST Site: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre City: Toronto, ON

Toronto, ON Network/Streaming: Fox

Odds for the Dodgers at the Blue Jays - World Series Game 3

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (+167), Los Angeles Dodgers (-206)

Toronto Blue Jays (+167), Los Angeles Dodgers (-206) Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+101)

Dodgers -1.5 (+101) Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for World Series Game 3 – Toronto at Los Angeles

Pitching matchup for October 27, 2025: Max Scherzer vs. Tyler Glasnow

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (5-5, 5.19 ERA)

Last outing: 10/16 at Seattle – 5.2IP, 2ER, 3H, 4BB, 5Ks

This is Scherzer’s 11 th trip to the postseason. It will be his 32 nd appearance and 27 th start. He is 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in the playoffs

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA)

Last outing: 10/16 vs. Milwaukee – 5.2IP, 1ER, 3H, 3BB, 8Ks

Glasnow has made 2 starts and appeared in 3 games this postseason and allowed 1 run on 7 hits over 13.1IP with 18 Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Blue Jays

Freddie Freeman is just 11-55 (.200) in his career against Max Scherzer but does have 2 HRs against the Jays’ starter

is just 11-55 (.200) in his career against but does have 2 HRs against the Jays’ starter Shohei Ohtani has faced Scherzer just 6 times in his career with 2 hits and 2 Ks

has faced Scherzer just 6 times in his career with 2 hits and 2 Ks Valdimir Guerrero Jr. is 6-17 (.353) in his career against Tyler Glasnow

is 6-17 (.353) in his career against George Springer is 6-13 (.462) in his career against Glasnow

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s World Series Game 3 between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet



Here are the best bets our model is projecting for World Series Game 3 Monday night between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld is recommending a play ATS on the Dodgers

Rotoworld is recommending a play ATS on the Dodgers Total: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8 runs

