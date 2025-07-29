Blue Jays at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 29

It’s Tuesday, July 29 and the Blue Jays (63-44) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (48-58). Charlie Morton takes the mound for Baltimore, while Toronto has not announced its starter yet.

The Orioles took the series opener 11-4 to extend its twinning streak to three games. Baltimore has scored 34 runs in the past three games, while Toronto has dropped two straight giving up 21 runs. The Blue Jays were 8-1 before the two-game losing skid.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Orioles

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, MASN, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Blue Jays (+116), Orioles (-136)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Orioles

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: TBA vs. Charlie Morton

Blue Jays: TBA Orioles: Charlie Morton, (6-8, 5.48 ERA)

Last outing: 4.05 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Orioles

Baltimore leads the season series 4-3

Baltimore has outscored the Blue Jays 46-33 this year

Baltimore is 8-2 over the last 10 Morton starts

Toronto is 8-3 since the All-Star break

Toronto has scored four-plus runs in 11 straight games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: