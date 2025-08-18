Blue Jays at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18

Its a Paul Skenes Monday as the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-73) host Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays (73-52) in the first of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Toronto lost Sunday but took two of three over the weekend against the Texas Rangers. Bo Bichette was 5-12, scored two runs, and drove in three to pace the Jays’ attack that scored 24 runs over the weekend.

The Bucs have lost seven of their last ten games including two of three over the weekend at Wrigley to the Cubs. Leading 3-2 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning, Pittsburgh gave up single runs in the sixth and eighth innings and lost 4-3. Joey Bart drove in a couple of runs in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Pirates

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 10:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, SNP

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+102), Pirates (-122)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Pirates

Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Kevin Gausman vs. Paul Skenes

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.79 ERA)

Last outing: August 13 vs. Chicago - 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Pirates: Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.13 ERA)

Last outing: August 12 at Milwaukee - 9.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Pirates

The Over is 4-1 in the Blue Jays’ last 5 road games

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.44 units

The Blue Jays have won 6 straight games at Pittsburgh

Shelled in his last start in Milwaukee, Paul Skenes has not gotten to the 7th inning since June 8 against Philadelphia

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

