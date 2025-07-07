Blue Jays at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 7

Its Monday, July 7 and the Blue Jays (52-38) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (30-60).

José Berríos is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Sean Burke for Chicago.

The Jays have won eight in a row and as a result sit atop the American League East by three games over the Yankees and Rays. Sunday, they knocked off the Angels, 3-2. Bo Bichette paced the offense with his twelfth home run of the season.

The White Sox took two of three over the weekend in Denver against the Rockies but were denied the sweep yesterday losing 6-4 to Colorado. Mike Tauchman picked up a couple of hits in the loss for the ChiSox.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at White Sox

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, CHSN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-186), White Sox (+153)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at White Sox

Pitching matchup for July 7, 2025: José Berríos vs. Sean Burke

Blue Jays: José Berríos (4-3, 3.64 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 vs. Yankees - 4.1IP, 6ER< 9H, 0BB, 3Ks White Sox: Sean Burke (4-7, 4.03 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 at Dodgers - 6IP, 1ER, 6H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at White Sox

The Blue Jays are on a 7-game win streak on the road at the White Sox

The Under has cashed in the Blue Jays’ last 3 games

The White Sox have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 home matchups against the Blue Jays

Jose Berrios has not struck out more than three in an outing since May 7.

has not struck out more than three in an outing since May 7. George Springer went 0-4 yesterday but is still batting .462 (12-26) in July

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Blue Jays and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

