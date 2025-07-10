 Skip navigation
Braves at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10

  
Published July 10, 2025 02:48 PM

It’s Thursday, July 10 and the Braves (40-51) are in San Francisco to take on the Athletics (38-56). Spencer Strider is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against JP Sears for Oakland.

Atlanta snapped a five-game losing streak with a 9-2 victory over the Athletics thanks to a two-homer night from Ronald Acuna Jr., who came back from injury. The Braves are now 3-10 over the last 13 games whereas the Athletics are 6-7 in that span.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Athletics

  • Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025
  • Time: 9:05PM EST
  • Site: Sutter Health Park
  • City: Sacramento, CA
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: Braves (-158), Athletics (+132)
  • Spread: Braves -1.5
  • Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Athletics

  • Pitching matchup for July 10, 2025: Spencer Strider vs. JP Sears
    • Braves: Spencer Strider, (3-7, 3.93 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts
    • Athletics: JP Sears, (7-7, 4.76 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Braves and the Athletics:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Athletics

  • Atlanta is 3-7 in Strider’s 10 starts this season
  • The Athletics are 9-9 in Sears’ 18 starts this year
  • The Athletics have lost 33 of 55 games this season following a defeat
  • In his last 5 starts on the mound the Athletics pitcher JP Sears has an ERA of 6.72
  • The Athletics are up 1.33 units on the Run Line at Sutter Health Park in 2025 with JP Sears as the opener

If you're looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
