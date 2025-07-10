Braves at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10

It’s Thursday, July 10 and the Braves (40-51) are in San Francisco to take on the Athletics (38-56). Spencer Strider is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against JP Sears for Oakland.

Atlanta snapped a five-game losing streak with a 9-2 victory over the Athletics thanks to a two-homer night from Ronald Acuna Jr., who came back from injury. The Braves are now 3-10 over the last 13 games whereas the Athletics are 6-7 in that span.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Athletics

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time: 9:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Odds for the Braves at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Braves (-158), Athletics (+132)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Athletics

Pitching matchup for July 10, 2025: Spencer Strider vs. JP Sears

Braves: Spencer Strider, (3-7, 3.93 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts Athletics: JP Sears, (7-7, 4.76 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Braves and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Athletics

Atlanta is 3-7 in Strider’s 10 starts this season

The Athletics are 9-9 in Sears’ 18 starts this year

The Athletics have lost 33 of 55 games this season following a defeat

In his last 5 starts on the mound the Athletics pitcher JP Sears has an ERA of 6.72

The Athletics are up 1.33 units on the Run Line at Sutter Health Park in 2025 with JP Sears as the opener

