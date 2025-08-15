Braves at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15

It’s Friday, August 15 and the Braves (53-68) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (63-57). Hurston Waldrep is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Joey Cantillo for Cleveland.

The Braves are streaking with six wins over the last eight games and back-to-back series victories, while the Guardians are 7-2 in the last nine games and five consecutive series wins if you go back further.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Guardians

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, CLEG, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Braves (+104), Guardians (-125)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Guardians

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: Hurston Waldrep vs. Joey Cantillo

Braves: Hurston Waldrep, (2-0, 1.54 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Guardians: Joey Cantillo, (3-2, 4.11 ERA)

Last outing: 1.59 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Guardians

Atlanta is 4-7 in the last 11 road games

Atlanta is 5-1 in the last 6 games

Cleveland is 7-2 in the last 9 games

Cleveland has won five-straight series

The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL East teams

The Over is 4-1 in the Guardians’ last 5 home games

The Braves have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.93 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: