Braves at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Round Two
Inside track for a Ryder Cup pick? Harry Hall hasn’t spoken much to Luke Donald or been fitted
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan
The NCAA was never going to drop the hammer on Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva
8d6cbf47-3d5a-4f60-a4c9-21a3cb107b78.jpg
Report: Isak doesn’t want to play for Newcastle
nbc_pl_liverpoolanalysis_250815.jpg
How will Liverpool’s new additions mesh?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Round Two
Inside track for a Ryder Cup pick? Harry Hall hasn’t spoken much to Luke Donald or been fitted
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan
The NCAA was never going to drop the hammer on Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_momentofsilence_250815.jpg
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva
8d6cbf47-3d5a-4f60-a4c9-21a3cb107b78.jpg
Report: Isak doesn’t want to play for Newcastle
nbc_pl_liverpoolanalysis_250815.jpg
How will Liverpool’s new additions mesh?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Braves at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15

  
Published August 15, 2025 02:57 PM

It’s Friday, August 15 and the Braves (53-68) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (63-57). Hurston Waldrep is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Joey Cantillo for Cleveland.

The Braves are streaking with six wins over the last eight games and back-to-back series victories, while the Guardians are 7-2 in the last nine games and five consecutive series wins if you go back further.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Guardians

  • Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
  • Time: 7:10PM EST
  • Site: Progressive Field
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, CLEG, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday:

  • Moneyline: Braves (+104), Guardians (-125)
  • Spread: Guardians -1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Guardians

  • Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: Hurston Waldrep vs. Joey Cantillo
    • Braves: Hurston Waldrep, (2-0, 1.54 ERA)
      Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts
    • Guardians: Joey Cantillo, (3-2, 4.11 ERA)
      Last outing: 1.59 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Guardians:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Guardians

  • Atlanta is 4-7 in the last 11 road games
  • Atlanta is 5-1 in the last 6 games
  • Cleveland is 7-2 in the last 9 games
  • Cleveland has won five-straight series
  • The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL East teams
  • The Over is 4-1 in the Guardians’ last 5 home games
  • The Braves have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.93 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
Mentions
Atlanta Braves Primary Logo Atlanta Braves Cleveland Guardians Primary Logo Cleveland Guardians MLB Waldrep_Hurston.jpg Hurston Waldrep Joey-Cantillo.jpg Joey Cantillo