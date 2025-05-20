Braves at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 20

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Braves (24-23) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (21-27).

Spencer Strider is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Mitchell Parker for Washington. This will be Strider’s first appearance since his only previous start this season on April 16.

These clubs both enjoyed a day off yesterday. The Nationals swept a weekend series over the Orioles scoring 20 runs in the final two games. A balanced attack blistered Orioles’ pitching over the course of the series. Atlanta took two of three at Fenway from Boston. They scored ten runs on 16 hits Sunday to take the series over the Sox.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Nationals

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: FDNSO, MASN

Odds for the Braves at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Braves (-188), Nationals (+158)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Nationals

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Spencer Strider vs. Mitchell Parker

Braves: Spencer Strider (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/16 at Toronto - 5IP, 2ER, 5H, 1BB, 5Ks Nationals: Mitchell Parker (3-3, 4.32 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 at Atlanta - 4.2IP, 4ER, 4H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Nationals

The Braves have a 10-5 record in series openers this season

The Under is 4-0-1 in the Braves’ last 5 games against NL East teams

The Nationals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.74 units

Austin Riley has at least one hit in 7 of his last 8 games (10-33)

has at least one hit in 7 of his last 8 games (10-33) Dylan Crews is just 8-53 this month (.151)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Braves and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS in this game.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

