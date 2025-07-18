Cardinals at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats for July 18

It’s Friday, July 18 and the Cardinals (51-46) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (47-50). Andre Pallante is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona.

The Cardinals went 4-8 over the last 12 contests and only won one out of four series coming against the Nationals. Good news for Cardinals fans, they did sweep the Diamodbacks earlier this season at home, so there’s hope for a series win here.

St. Louis has the 12th-easiest strength of schedule remaining and will head to Colorado for three games after this three-game set at Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 1-3 over the last four games and 4-8 in the past 12, much like the Cardinals. Arizona is 5.5 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, while St. Louis is 1.5 games back — so this series is equally important for both.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Diamondbacks

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, ARID

Odds for the Cardinals at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Cardinals (+109), Diamondbacks (-130)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Andre Pallante vs.

Cardinals: Andre Pallante, 5-5 4.49 ERA Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt, (9-6, 5.16 ERA)

Last outing: 8.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cardinals and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Diamondbacks

St. Louis is 3-0 versus Arizona this season

Both Arizona and St. Louis are 4-8 in the last 12 games

Arizona is 1-4 in the last five when Walter pitches

St. Louis is 0-3 in the past three when Pallante pitches

