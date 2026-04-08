Cardinals at Nationals Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8

The Washington Nationals (4-7) and the St. Louis Cardinals (6-5) link up on MLB TV for the second of a three-game series. Washington won Monday’s matchup, 9-6, and St. Louis took Tuesday’s meeting, 7-6 in extra innings.

The Nationals are 1-6 in the last seven games and have been struggling to permit runs. The pitching staff owns the worst ERA to start the year with a 6.06 mark. Along with St. Louis, Washington allows an MLB-worst .278 opponent batting average. On the other side, the Nationals are tied for the second-most home runs hit (16) and have the second-best batting average (.276) behind the Dodgers.

St. Louis is on the final matchup of a six-game road trip where they are currently 2-3. The Cardinals are 4-2 at home compared to 2-3 on the road this season. St. Louis is hitting .225 as a team (19th), but allowing an MLB worst batting average .278 as a pitching staff with the 26th-ranked ERA (5.31).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Nationals

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time: 4:05 PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

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Odds for the Cardinals at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Washington Nationals (+102), St. Louis Cardinals (-122)

Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-163), Cardinals -1.5 (+135)

Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Nationals

Wednesday’s pitching matchup (April 8): Miles Mikolas vs. Michael McGreevy



Cardinals: Michael McGreevy

2026 stats: 10.2 IP, 0-1, 2.53 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 9 Ks, 2 BB

Nationals: Miles Mikolas

2026 Stats: 9.1 IP, 0-2, 14.46 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 8 Ks, 4 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Cardinals’ Jordan Walker is hitting .300 with 12 hits and 26 total bases over 40 at-bats

is hitting .300 with 12 hits and 26 total bases over 40 at-bats The Nationals’ James Wood is hitting .197 but has a team-high four homers, including back-to-back games

is hitting .197 but has a team-high four homers, including back-to-back games The Cardinals’ Masyn Winn is hitting .176 with six hits, six strikeouts, and five walks over 34 at-bats

is hitting .176 with six hits, six strikeouts, and five walks over 34 at-bats The Nationals’ CJ Abrams is hitting .308 with 12 hits and eight runs scored over 39 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Nationals

The Cardinals are 5-6 ATS this season

The Nationals are 7-4 ATS this season

The Cardinals are 6-4-1 to the Over this season

The Nationals are an MLB-best 9-2 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Nationals

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Cardinals and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Nationals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.5

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