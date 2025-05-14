Cardinals at Phillies - Gm. 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for May 14

Its Wednesday, May 14 and the Cardinals (23-19) are in Philadelphia for a doubleheader against the Phillies (24-17).

Sonny Gray is slated to take the mound for St. Louis in Game 2 against Aaron Nola for Philadelphia.

These teams were rained out last night.

Lets dive into Game 2 of the doubleheader and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Phillies

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 6:15PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, NBCSP

Odds for the Cardinals at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+110), Phillies (-130)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Phillies

Pitching matchup for May 14, 2025: Sonny Gray vs. Aaron Nola

Cardinals: Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.50 ERA)

Last outing: 5/7 vs. Pittsburgh - 7IP, 0ER, 2H, 1BB, 8Ks Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-6, 4.89 ERA)

Last outing: 5/9 at Cleveland - 5IP, 4ER, 6H, 2BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Phillies

The Cardinals have won four of their last five games against the Phillies

With Aaron Nola starting, the Under has cashed in the Phillies’ last three games

starting, the Under has cashed in the Phillies’ last three games The Phillies are 10-10 at home on the Run Line

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 2 between the Cardinals and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Game 2 between the Cardinals and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

