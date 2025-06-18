Cardinals at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for June 18

Its Wednesday, June 18 and the Cardinals (38-35) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (23-50).

Sonny Gray is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Sean Burke for Chicago.

St. Louis smacked Chicago, 12-2, last night to open the series. Brendan Donovan picked up 4 of St. Louis’ 13 hits in the game. Edgar Quero had two hits in the loss for the ChiSox.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at White Sox

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, CHSN

Odds for the Cardinals at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (-190), White Sox (+157)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at White Sox

Pitching matchup for June 18, 2025: Sonny Gray vs. Sean Burke

Cardinals: Sonny Gray (7-2, 3.84 ERA)

Last outing: 6/12 at Milwaukee - 4.1IP, 6ER, 8H, 1BB, 4Ks White Sox: Sean Burke (3-7, 4.71 ERA)

Last outing: 6/11 at Houston - 3.2IP, 7ER, 8H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at White Sox

The Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 on the road against AL Central teams

The Over is 19-13-3 in the White Sox’s home games this season

The Cardinals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.98 units

Brendan Donovan has at least 1 hit in 7 of his last 8 games (12-33)

has at least 1 hit in 7 of his last 8 games (12-33) Edgar Quero is hitting .359 (14-39) in June

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

