Cubs at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 29

Its Tuesday, July 29 and the battle for the top spot in the National League Central continues tonight in Milwaukee as the Cubs (62-44) take on the Brewers (63-43).

Colin Rea is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Quinn Priester for Milwaukee.

The Brewers doubled up the Cubs, 8-4, last night. Christian Yelich went 2-4 and drove in 3 runs to pace the attack as Milwaukee overcame a rough start from rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski (3 runs allowed in 4 innings).

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Brewers

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: MARQ, FDSNWI

Odds for the Cubs at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+100), Brewers (-120)

Spread: Brewers 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Brewers

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: Colin Rea vs. Quinn Priester

Cubs: Colin Rea (8-4, 4.06 ERA)

Last outing: July 23 vs. Kansas City - 9.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Brewers: Quinn Priester (9-2, 3.28 ERA)

Last outing: July 23 at Seattle - 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Brewers

The Brewers have won 3 straight against NL Central teams

The Over is 4-1 in the Cubs’ last 5 games against National League teams

The Cubs have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 of their last 8 games

Christian Yelich is 19-78 in July

is 19-78 in July Pete Crow-Armstrong is 3-16 over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

