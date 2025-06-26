Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 26

It’s Thursday, June 26 and the Cubs (47-33) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (44-37). Shota Imanaga is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Andre Pallante for St. Louis.

Chicago took the third game of the series in dominant fashion, winning 8-0, after losing the first two games 8-2 and 8-7. The Cubs look to tie up the series today as Imanaga returns from an injury that cost him nearly two months.

The Cardinals are 7-2 over the last nine games and won its past two series as it attempts to make it three consecutive. The Cubbies are 2-5 in the past seven games and dropped the last two series.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Cardinals

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 2:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: MARQ, FDSNMW

Odds for the Cubs at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Cubs (-136), Cardinals (+114)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for June 26, 2025: Shota Imanaga vs. Andre Pallante

Cubs: Shota Imanaga, (3-2, 2.82 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts Cardinals: Andre Pallante, (5-3, 4.48 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Cubs and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Cardinals

At home this season the Cardinals have won 9 of 16 games following a defeat

The Over is 23-17-2 in the Cardinals’ home games this season

The Cardinals are 7-3 in the last 10 games

The Cubs are 5-5 in the last 10 games

Chicago is 5-3 this season when Shota Imanaga pitches

pitches St. Louis is 9-6 this season when Andre Pallante pitches

