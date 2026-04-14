Cubs at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

The Chicago Cubs (7-9) travel to Citizens Bank Park to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (8-8) in the second matchup of a three-game series. The Phillies won yesterday, 13-7.

In yesterday’s win, the Phillies offense was cooking led by Kyle Schwarber‘s two home runs and three RBI. The 13 runs scored was the most by Philadelphia this season and more than they scored combined over the past five games.

Chicago is now 1-3 over the last four games and surrendered 13 runs in the past two outings. The Cubs are now 3-4 on the road this season and own a 4.73 ERA as a team (21st), while the offense has a .226 batting average (17th) away from Wrigley Field.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Phillies



Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV / TBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cubs at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (+119), Philadelphia Phillies (-143)

Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-168), Phillies -1.5 (+139)

Total: 9.5

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Phillies

Monday’s pitching matchup (April 13): Riley Martin vs. Aaron Nola



Cubs: Riley Martin

2026 stats: 3.1 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 3 Ks, 0 BB



Phillies: Aaron Nola

2026 Stats: 17.1 IP, 1-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 19 Ks, 4 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Phillies’ Bryce Harper is hitting .276 with 16 hits and 30 total bases over 58 at-bats

is hitting .276 with 16 hits and 30 total bases over 58 at-bats The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .155 with nine hits and 11 strikeouts over 58 at-bats

is hitting .155 with nine hits and 11 strikeouts over 58 at-bats The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner is hitting .300 with 18 hits and 28 total bases over 60 at-bats

is hitting .300 with 18 hits and 28 total bases over 60 at-bats The Cubs’ Michael Busch is hitting .135 with seven hits, 12 strikeouts, and seven walks over 52 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Phillies



The Cubs are 5-11 ATS this season

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 4-12 ATS this season

The Cubs are 9-6-1 to the Over this season

The Phillies are 8-7-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 9.5

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