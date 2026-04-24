Cubs vs Dodgers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 24

The Chicago Cubs (16-9) make the West Coast trip to Los Angeles for a three game series with the Dodgers (17-8).

Chicago is on a nine-game winning streak that came against the Phillies and the Mets. Outside of playing those two teams, Chicago is 7-8 versus the rest of the schedule. The Cubs are posting the second-best ERA over the last seven days (2.09), while the offense is third in batting average (.303).

Los Angeles is in the midst of their worst stretch of the season at 2-4 over the last six games. In that span, the Dodgers are hitting .254 (13th), while the pitching staff has the ninth-best ERA (3.96). On the season, Los Angels ranks first and third in those two categories.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Dodgers



Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Time: 10:15 PM EST

Site: Dodger Park

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cubs at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-168), Chicago Cubs (+139)

Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-143), Dodgers -1.5 (+119)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Dodgers



Friday’s pitching matchup (April 24): Emmet Sheehan vs. Jameson Taillon



Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan

2026 stats: 20.0 IP, 2-0, 5.85 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 18 Ks, 8 BB



Cubs: Jameson Taillon

2026 Stats: 22.2 IP, 1-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 21 Ks, 9 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Cubs’ Moises Ballesteros is hitting .392 with 20 hits and 33 total bases over 51 at-bats

is hitting .392 with 20 hits and 33 total bases over 51 at-bats The Cubs’ Michael Busch is hitting .198 with 18 hits and 22 strikeouts over 91 at-bats

is hitting .198 with 18 hits and 22 strikeouts over 91 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .337 with 30 hits and 49 total bases over 89 at-bats

is hitting .337 with 30 hits and 49 total bases over 89 at-bats The Dodgers’ Alex Freeland is hitting .213 with 13 hits and 23 strikeouts over 61 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Dodgers



The Cubs are 13-12 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 13-12 ATS this season

The Cubs are 15-9-1 to the Over this season

The Dodgers are 13-12 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Cubs

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Cubs.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 9.0

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