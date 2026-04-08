Diamondbacks at Mets Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (5-6) and the New York Mets (7-4) link up on MLB TV for the second of a three-game series. New York won yesterday’s matchup, 4-3 in extra innings .

Arizona was on a two-game winning steak and had a chance to tie its season-long three yesterday, but folded a late lead. The Diamondbacks are now 0-4 on the road compared to 5-2 at home this season and has scored 11 total runs over four away games.

New York is 3-1 at home, but just came off a seven-game road trip in St. Louis and San Francisco. The Mets went 4-3 in that road trip and enter this matchup on a season-best four-game winning streak. The Mets are tied eighth in ERA (2.15), plus they are eighth in batting average (.249) to open the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Mets

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time: 4:10 PM EST

Site: Citi Field Park

City: Flushing, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (+113), New York Mets (-136)

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-194), Mets -1.5 (+159)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Mets

Wednesday’s pitching matchup (April 8): Ryne Nelson vs. David Peterson



Mets: David Peterson

2026 stats: 9.2 IP, 0-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 8 Ks, 4 BB

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson

2026 Stats: 9.1 IP, 0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7 Ks, 6 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Mets’ Mark Vientos is hitting .417 with 10 hits and 15 total bases over 24 at-bats

is hitting .417 with 10 hits and 15 total bases over 24 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .297 with 11 hits and 22 total bases over 37 at-bats

is hitting .297 with 11 hits and 22 total bases over 37 at-bats The Mets’ Francisco Lindor is hitting .167 with 7 hits, 10 walks, and 9 strikeouts over 42 at-bats

is hitting .167 with 7 hits, 10 walks, and 9 strikeouts over 42 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .162 with six hits over 37 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Mets

The Mets are 6-5 ATS this season

The Diamondbacks are 8-3 ATS this season

The Mets are 4-5-2 to the Over this season

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Diamondbacks at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.5

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