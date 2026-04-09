Diamondbacks at Mets Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 9

The New York Mets (7-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-6) link up on MLB TV for the finale of a three-game series that they’ve split this far.

New York’s four-game winning streak was snapped in the loss yesterday to move the Mets to 4-1 over the last five games. The Mets currently rank top 10 in batting average (.248), but are tied for the fourth-fewest home runs (9) through 12 games.

Arizona has won three of the last four games and earned is first road win yesterday (1-4). The Diamondbacks pitching staff has a 4.04 ERA on the road (18th) compared to 3.80 at home (16th). Arizona is hitting better on the road (.232) than at home so far (.216).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Mets

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Time: 7:10 PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Flushing, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (+139), New York Mets (-168)

Spread: Marlins +1.5 (-163), Reds -1.5 (+135)

Total: 7.0

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Mets

Thursday’s pitching matchup (April 9): Nolan McLean vs. Eduardo Rodriguez



Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez

2026 stats: 12.0 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 8 Ks, 3 BB

Mets: Nolan McLean

2026 Stats: 10.1 IP, 1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 12 Ks, 4 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .333 with 14 hits and 29 total bases over 42 at-bats

is hitting .333 with 14 hits and 29 total bases over 42 at-bats The Mets’ Francisco Lindor is hitting .149 with seven hits, 10 strikeouts, and 10 walks scored over 47 at-bats

is hitting .149 with seven hits, 10 strikeouts, and 10 walks scored over 47 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas is hitting .129 with four hits, eight strikeouts, and two walks over 31 at-bats

is hitting .129 with four hits, eight strikeouts, and two walks over 31 at-bats The Mets’ Mark Vientos is hitting .370 with 10 hits and 15 total bases over 27 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Mets

The Mets are 6-6 ATS this season

The Diamondbacks are 9-3 ATS this season

The Diamondbacks are 7-4-1 to the Over this season

The Mets are 5-5-2 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Mets at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.0

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