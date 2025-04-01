Diamondbacks at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for April 1

The New York Yankees (3-0) and their torpedo bats take the field in the Bronx Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) in the first game of their midweek series.

Former Orioles’ ace Corbin Burnes is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Will Warren for New York.

The Yankees are coming off a season-opening series thrashing of the Milwaukee Brewers. Aaron Judge and co. unloaded on the Brew Crew scoring 36 runs in the three-game series. The reigning AL MVP hit four home runs in the series.

The Dbacks’ bats had some pop of their own in their season-opening series against the Chicago Cubs. Arizona scored 27 runs in the four games scoring 18 in their two wins.

Lets dive into this matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Yankees

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, New York

Network/Streaming: TBS

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (-118), New York Yankees (-101)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+145)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 1, 2025: Corbin Burnes vs. Will Warren

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes

2024 - 32GP, 194.1 IP, 15-9, 2.92 ERA, 181 Ks Yankees: Will Warren

2024 - 6GP, 22.2 IP, 0-3, 10.32 ERA, 29 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Yankees

The Yankees were 30-22 in series openers last season

The Yankees are 3-0 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees’ Game Totals are 3-0 (O/U) this season

Arizona is 2-2 against the spread this season

Arizona Game Totals are 2-1-1 (O/U) this season.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

