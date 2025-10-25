Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats

The Dodgers had given up a total five runs in the previous five games. Blake Snell and the Dodgers’ starting pitchers were on an historic roll...until last night’s sixth inning. Addison Barger’s grand slam highlighted a nine-run...that’s right, nine-run sixth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series, 11-4.

Toronto’s bats showed up and were the story in the opening game of the Fall Classic as the Jays pounded out 14 hits including home runs from Barger, Daulton Varsho, and Alejandro Kirk. Six pitchers combined to limit the Dodgers to six hits and four runs. Shohei Ohtani went yard in the seventh, but it was too little too late for the National League champs.

Game 2 is tonight. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

Lets dive into the numbers and see what they tell us.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Blue Jays

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Dodgers at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-150), Toronto Blue Jays (+123)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+113)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for October 25, 2025: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Kevin Gausman

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA)

Last Game: 10/14 at Milwaukee - 9IP, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 7Ks

Yamamoto 4ER and struck out 18 in 19.2 postseason innings in 2025 Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA)

Last Outing: 10/20 vs. Seattle - 1IP, 0ER, 0H, 3BB, 0Ks

Gausman has thrown 5.2 innings in each of his three starts in the 2025 postseason

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. picked up another 2 hits in Game 1 and has now hit safely in the last 6 games (12-23)

picked up another 2 hits in Game 1 and has now hit safely in the last 6 games (12-23) Mookie Betts has 3 career HRs against Kevin Gausman in 51 ABs

has 3 career HRs against in 51 ABs Tommy Edman has struck out 8 times in 13 career ABs against Gausman

has struck out 8 times in 13 career ABs against Gausman Max Muncy has 3 career HRs in 18 ABs against Gausman

has 3 career HRs in 18 ABs against Gausman Only Ty France (0-1) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (1-2) have ever faced Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Expert picks & predictions for World Series Game 2 between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Dodgers -1.5

Total: Rotoworld is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 7.5 runs

