Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 6 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats

After winning two of three games in Tinseltown, the Blue Jays return to Toronto on the brink of a World Series championship. Tonight is Game 6 between the Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers with Toronto leading the series 3 games to 2.

Game 5 was the Trey Yesavage show. The rookie was spectacular allowing but one run on three hits over seven innings while striking out 12. The rookie who began the season in Single A ball is now 3-1 in the postseason. As it has been throughout their playoff run, the Jays’ offense was led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The first baseman went yard for the eighth time this postseason. He and Davis Schneider went deep in the top of the first inning and that set the tone for the evening. As has been the case for much of the Series, the Dodgers’ bats remain MIA. Mookie Betts is the posterchild for LA’s hitting woes. He has just three hits in 23 trips to the plate in the five games.

Game 6 features a rematch of the Game 2 starters, Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers’ hurler was exquisite throwing a complete game 4-hitter.

Lets dive into Game 6 and look at some of the key numbers and trends.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 6

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, Ontario

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for World Series Game 6 - Dodgers at Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (+124), Los Angeles Dodgers (-151)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+111)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 6

Pitching matchup for October 31, 2025: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Kevin Gausman Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.55 ERA)

Game 2 Results: 6.2IP, 4H, 3ER, 0BB, 6Ks

Postseason: 24.2IP, 7ER, 14H, 9BB, 18Ks

Gausman has thrown more innings (217.2) in 2025 than ever before in his career Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 1.57 ERA)

Game 2 Results: 9IP, 1ER, 4H, 0BB, 8Ks

Postseason: 28.2IP, 5ER, 17H, 4BB, 26Ks

Yamamoto has pitched consecutive back-to-back games in his last 2 starts



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 6

No player on Toronto’s roster has gone yard against Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Collectively, the Jays are hitting .152 (5-33) against Yamamoto

Every Blue Jay hitter has struck out at least once against Yamamoto with the exception of Bo Bichette and Ernie Clement

and Mookie Betts is 16-54 including 3 HRs in his career against Kevin Gausman

is 16-54 including 3 HRs in his career against Max Muncy has 4 HRs and is 7-21 overall in his career against Gausman

has 4 HRs and is 7-21 overall in his career against Gausman Shohei Ohtani is just 2-15 against Gausman in his career

Expert picks & predictions for Game 6 between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.5.

