Dodgers at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 22

Its Tuesday, April 22 and the Dodgers (16-7) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (14-10).

Dustin May is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Shota Imanaga for Chicago.

It was an off day for both these teams yesterday. The Dodgers come to Wrigley having taken two of three in Arlington against the Rangers. They have won five of their last six overall. The Cubs were home this past weekend and took two of three from Arizona.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Cubs

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: SNLA, MARQ

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-120), Cubs (+100)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Cubs

Pitching matchup for April 22, 2025: Dustin May vs. Shota Imanaga

Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 1.06 ERA)

Last outing: 4/14 vs. Colorado - 6IP, 1ER, 3H, 0BB, 7Ks Cubs: Shota Imanaga (2-1, 2.22 ERA)

Last outing: 4/15 at San Diego - 5IP, 0ER, 4H, 3BB, 7Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Cubs

This is already the 6th game between these teams. The Dodgers took both games in Tokyo to open the season but the Cubs rebounded with a couple wins in 3 games at Chavez Ravine a couple weeks ago.

Kyle Tucker has cooled off of late after a hot start. He is 4 for his last 16 (.250) to drop his average for the season to .302.

has cooled off of late after a hot start. He is 4 for his last 16 (.250) to drop his average for the season to .302. Shohei Ohtani was 0-3 in his first game after returning from the birth of his first child.

was 0-3 in his first game after returning from the birth of his first child. The Under has cashed in the Dodgers’ last 3 games.



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: