Dodgers at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 23

Its Friday, May 23 and it is a rematch of last year’s NLCS as the Dodgers (31-19) are in Queens to take on the Mets (30-20).

Clayton Kershaw is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Griffin Canning for New York.

The Mets have lost four of their last six. The headlines, though, have all been about Juan Soto and his struggles to adapt to his new team. After losing four straight, the Dodgers have bounced back winning their last two as they enter play at Citi Field for the weekend.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Mets

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-120), Mets (+100)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Mets

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Clayton Kershaw vs. Griffin Canning

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 11.25 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 vs. Angels - 4IP, 5ER, 5H, 3BB, 2Ks Mets: Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.47 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 at Yankees - 5.1IP, 2ER, 7H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Mets

The Dodgers have won 19 of 30 games following a win

The Under is 4-1 in the Dodgers’ last 5 games against National League teams

The Mets have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 home games

Freddie Freeman is baseball’s hottest hitter as he is 31-75 (.413) in May

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: