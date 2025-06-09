Dodgers at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 9

It’s Monday, June 9, and the Dodgers (39-27) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (37-27). Dustin May is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Nick Pivetta for San Diego.

Tonight, we have an NLDS rematch between the National League rivals. Last season, the Padres were eliminated by the Dodgers in the National League Division Series (NLDS).

The Dodgers lead the NL, but since they have gone only .500 in their last 10 games, the Padres are just one game behind them.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Padres

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: Padres.TV, SportsNet LA

Odds for the Dodgers at the Padres

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-119), Padres (-101)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Padres

Pitching matchup for June 9, 2025: Dustin May vs. Nick Pivetta

Dodgers: Dustin May, (3-4, 4.09 ERA)

Last outing (New York Mets, 6/2): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Padres: Nick Pivetta, (6-2, 3.16 ERA)

Last outing (San Francisco Giants, 6/4): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Padres

The Padres have won 5 straight divisional matchups at home

The Under is 4-1 in the Dodgers’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Padres have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.32 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

