Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 2

The Arizona Diamondbacks (32-27) stole the series opener versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-22), 4-1.

Arizona’s win snapped a three-game losing streak and a five-game losing streak against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks hammered three home runs in the win over Los Angeles and allowed one run on five hits. Arizona had one home run in the last four games. Over the last five contests, the Diamondbacks are hitting .182 (29th) as a team.

Los Angeles is now 1-2 in the last three games, but 7-2 in the previous nine following Monday’s loss. The Dodgers are hitting .263 (11th) with 10 home runs (T-3rd) over the past five games with a 2.45 ERA (T-4th). The Dodgers are 12-9 in the 21 games following a loss this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Diamondbacks



Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: ESPN / MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-120), Arizona Diamondbacks (-101)

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-162), Dodgers -1.5 (+134)

Total: 9.5

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Diamondbacks



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (June 2): Michael Soroka vs. Eric Lauer



Diaondbacks: Michael Soroka

2026 stats: 61.0 IP, 7-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 60 Ks, 14 BB



Dodgers: Eric Lauer

2026 Stats: 42.1 IP, 2-5, 5.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 Ks, 17 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .289 with 61 hits and 106 total bases over 211 at-bats

is hitting .289 with 61 hits and 106 total bases over 211 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .238 with 50 hits and 45 strikeouts over 210 at-bats

is hitting .238 with 50 hits and 45 strikeouts over 210 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .286 with 59 hits and 110 total bases over 206 at-bats

is hitting .286 with 59 hits and 110 total bases over 206 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .221 with 43 hits and 30 strikeouts over 195 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Diamondbacks



The Dodgers are 32-28 ATS

The Diamondbacks are 36-23 ATS, ranking third-best

The Dodgers are 35-25 to the Under, ranking first-best

The Diamondbacks are 28-28-3 to the Over

The Dodgers are 17-12 ATS as the road team, ranking fourth-best

The Diamondbacks are 17-10 ATS as the home team, ranking fifth-best

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.5

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