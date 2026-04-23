Dodgers vs Giants Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 23

The Giants (11-13) have won back-to-back games over the Dodgers (16-8) as San Francisco sits 5-1 over the last six games.

Los Angeles is 1-4 over the past five games amid its worst stretch of the season. Luckily, the Dodgers are 4-0 when Tyler Glasnow pitches this season. The Dodgers’ offense has been held to one run scored in the last two games.

San Francisco hasn’t swept anyone yet this season, so the Dodgers could be the first. The Giants are going for their third three-game winning streak of the season. Over the past seven games, the Giants are hitting .289 (5th) and the pitching staff has pitched a 2.49 ERA (3rd) in that span.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Giants



Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time: 3:45 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-163), San Francisco Giants (+135)

Spread: Giants +1.5 (-126), Dodgers -1.5 (+104)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Giants



Thursday’s pitching matchup (April 23): Tyler Glasnow vs. Logan Webb



Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow

2026 stats: 25.0 IP, 2-0, 3.24 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 29 Ks, 6 BB



Giants: Logan Webb

2026 Stats: 30.0 IP, 2-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 27 Ks, 11 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Giants’ Luis Arraez is hitting .300 with 27 hits and 32 total bases over 90 at-bats

is hitting .300 with 27 hits and 32 total bases over 90 at-bats The Giants’ Harrison Bader is hitting .115 with 6 hits and 17 strikeouts over 52 at-bats

is hitting .115 with 6 hits and 17 strikeouts over 52 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .353 with 30 hits and 49 total bases over 85 at-bats

is hitting .353 with 30 hits and 49 total bases over 85 at-bats The Dodgers’ Alex Freeland is hitting .207 with 12 hits and 22 strikeouts over 58 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Giants



The Giants are 12-9-3 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 12-12 ATS this season

The Giants are 10-11-3 to the Over this season

The Dodgers are 13-11 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.0

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