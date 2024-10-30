Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats

Anthony Volpe’s grand slam Tuesday Night propelled New York to an 11-4 win in Game 4 and offered the Yankees and their fans hope as they now trail in the series 3 games to 1. The young shortstop’s blast awakened New York’s offense as the Bronx Bombers picked up 9 hits including home runs by the aforementioned Volpe as well as a 3-run shot by Gleyber Torres. The Yankees’ bullpen was lights out for the final 5 innings while the Dodgers relievers surrendered 10 runs over the final 6 innings.

The bulk of the Dodgers’ offense was provided by Freddie Freeman who homered in the 1st with Mookie Betts aboard for his 4th round-tripper of the Series and an MLB-record 6th straight game in the fall Classic with a home run.

Hope for the Yankees on Wednesday takes to the field in the form of their ace, Gerrit Cole. He was brilliant in Game 1 throwing 6 innings of 4-hit, 1 run ball. Jack Flaherty takes the mound for Los Angeles. The right hander was a force as well in Game 1 allowing just 2 runs in 5.1 innings.

The loss in Game 4 dropped the Dodgers’ odds (-800) to win the World Series by 60% and the Yankees’ odds (+550) to win it all improved by 45%.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers @ Yankees – World Series Game 5

● Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

● Time: 8:08 PM ET

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: FOX

World Series Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

● Moneyline: New York Yankees (-150), Los Angeles Dodgers (+125)

● Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+140), Dodgers +1.5 (-165)

● Total: 8

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles @ New York – World Series Game 5

● Wednesday’s pitching matchup (October 30): Jack Flaherty vs. Gerrit Cole

○ Dodgers: Flaherty (1-2, 6.10 ERA) – acquired at the trade deadline from Detroit, the veteran has been the Dodgers’ ace since arriving in SoCal. That said, he has been inconsistent in the postseason posting a miserable outing after every good outing. In the NLCS, after blanking the Mets in Game 1 Flaherty lasted just 3 innings and gave up 8 runs in Game 5.

○ Yankees: Cole (1-0, 2.82 ERA) – the Yankees’ unquestioned ace has been exceptional all postseason. New York has won 3 of his 4 starts in October. The lone loss was Game 1 of this series when they lost in 10 innings on the Freeman Slam. He has allowed 7 earned runs in 22.1 innings.

World Series MVP Odds

Freddie Freeman -1000

Anthony Volpe +1600

Mookie Betts +3500

Juan Soto +3500

Giancarlo Stanton +3500

Teoscar Hernandez +350

Giancarlo Stanton +700

Aaron Judge +4000

Tommy Edman +6600

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers @ Yankees: World Series Game 5

· Hitters 7-9 in the Yankees’ batting order went 5-10 with 7 RBIs in Game 4.

· Hitters 7-9 in the Dodgers’ batting order went 2-9 with 1 RBI in Game 4.

· Shohei Ohtani is 2-15 in the World Series with 1 RBI.

· The Over/Under is 2-2 through 4 games of the Series.

· The Dodgers are 11-4 ATS this postseason.

· The Dodgers are 11-3-1 to the OVER this postseason.

· New York is 6-7 ATS this postseason.

· The Yankees are 5-7 to the OVER this postseason.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

· These teams 1st met in the World Series in 1941 (Yankees won 4-1).

· The 1981 Series was their most recent meeting (Dodgers won 4-2).

· Overall, New York has won 8 of the previous 11 meetings against LA.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 5 of the World Series between New York and Los Angeles

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the OVER of 8 Total Runs

