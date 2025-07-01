Giants at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1

It’s Tuesday, July 1 and the Giants (45-40) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (42-42). Hayden Birdsong is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Zac Gallen for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks took game one of the series yesterday 4-2. Ryne Nelson was dominant on the mount. He struck out seven batters and only gave up two earned runs in 6.2 innings pitched.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Diamondbacks

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: Dbacks.TV, NBCS BA

Odds for the Giants at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Giants (+115), Diamondbacks (-137)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Hayden Birdsong vs. Zac Gallen

Giants: Hayden Birdsong, (3-2, 4.13 ERA)

Last outing (Miami Marlins, 6/26): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 1 Strikeout Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen, (5-9, 5.75 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago White Sox, 6/25): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Diamondbacks

With Zac Gallen starting the Diamondbacks have won 5 of their last 7 home matchups against the Giants

The Under has cashed in 6 of the Diamondbacks’ last 8 games with Zac Gallen starting

The Giants have failed to cover the Run Line in 12 of their last 15 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Giants and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

