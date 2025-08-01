Giants at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1

It’s Friday, August 1 and the Giants (54-55) are in Queens to take on the Mets (62-47). Robbie Ray is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against David Peterson for New York.

The Mets made some moves at the deadline after a six-game road trip resulted in a 3-3 mark and two sweeps. New York is 7-5 after the deadline with all seven wins coming consecutively.

San Francisco was one of those three losses last week as the Giants seek revenge in New York. The Giants have lost six straight games to drop below .500 and are 2-10 since the All-Star break.

For trade deadline moves, winners and losers across the league — follow this link.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Mets

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, SNY, MLBN

Odds for the Giants at the Mets

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Giants (+119), Mets (-142)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Mets

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Robbie Ray vs. David Peterson

Giants: Robbie Ray, (9-5, 2.93 ERA)

Last outing: 3.18 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Mets: David Peterson, (7-4, 2.83 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday's game between the Giants and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Mets

San Francisco is 2-10 in the last 12 games

San Francisco is 0-6 in the last 6 games

The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Over is 4-0-1 in the Giants’ last 5 road games

The Mets have covered the Run Line in 4 straight matchups against the Giants

