Giants at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 19

It’s Tuesday, August 19 and the Giants (60-64) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (69-55). Kai-Wei Teng is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Nick Pivetta for San Diego.

The Padres’ losing streak continued as they dropped the series opener to the Giants, 4-3. San Francisco got out to an early 4-0 lead, but San Diego was unable to chip away fully.

San Diego has lost four straight games after winning five in a row previously. As for the Giants, their back-to-back wins snap a seven-game losing streak, so this four-game series could be back-and-forth. The Padres own the season series 7-3 thus far.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Padres

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, SDPA, MLBN

Odds for the Giants at the Padres

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Giants (+190), Padres (-232)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Padres

Pitching matchup for August 19, 2025: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Nick Pivetta

Giants: Kai-Wei Teng, (1-2, 9.90 ERA)

Last outing: 32.40 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts Padres: Nick Pivetta, (12-4, 2.87 ERA)

Last outing: 1.35 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Giants and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Padres

San Diego is 7-3 versus San Francisco this season

San Francisco is 2-7 in the last 9 games

San Diego is 0-4 in the last 4 games

San Diego is 5-4 in the last 9 games

The Padres have won 4 of their last 6 games at home against National League teams

