Giants at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16

Its Wednesday, April 16 and the Giants (12-5) are in Philadelphia for Game 3 of their four-game series against the Phillies (10-7).

Robbie Ray is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Aaron Nola for Philadelphia.

The Phillies evened the series at a game apiece with a 6-4 win last night. Bryce Harper and JT Realmuto each went yard to pace the attack for Philly. Justin Verlander gave up four runs in just 5.2 innings to take the loss for the Giants.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Phillies

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, NBCSP

Odds for the Giants at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Giants (+118), Phillies (-140)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Phillies

Pitching matchup for April 16, 2025: Robbie Ray vs. Aaron Nola

Giants: Robbie Ray (3-0, 2.94 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 at Yankees - 4IP, 1ER, 2H, 4BB, 7Ks Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-3, 5.51 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 at St. Louis - 5IP, 2ER, 5H, 4BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Phillies

Betting the Giants on the Money Line in all their road games this season is showing a 146% return on investment

The last 3 games started by Aaron Nola have gone under the Total

have gone under the Total Alec Bohm has hits in his last 2 games (2-8) but is hitting just .122 (6-49)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Giants and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

