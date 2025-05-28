Giants at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 28

Wednesday the Giants (31-24) wrap up their three-game series in Motown against the Tigers (36-20).

Landen Roupp is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Jackson Jobe for Detroit.

The Tigers took Game 2 of this series last night, 3-1. Jack Flaherty was more than good throwing six innings of shutout ball to earn his third win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Tigers

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, FDSNDT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Giants (-105), Tigers (-113)

Spread: Tigers 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Tigers

Pitching matchup for May 28, 2025: Landen Roupp vs. Jackson Jobe

Giants: Landen Roupp (3-3, 3.64 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 at Washington - 6IP, 0ER, 5H, 2BB, 2Ks Tigers: Jackson Jobe (4-1, 4.06 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 vs. Cleveland - 5IP, 2ER< 4H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Tigers

The Giants have lost 5 of their last 6 games against teams with winning records

9 of the Giants’ last 10 games (90%) have stayed under the Total

It has been 4 games since the Giants last covered the Run Line

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Giants and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Giants and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: