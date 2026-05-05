Giants vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 5

The Giants won the series opener, 3-2, versus the Padres on Monday. The three-game set continues with Logan Webb and Walker Buehler on the mound Tuesday night.

San Francisco’s six game losing streak was snapped with the 3-2 win yesterday. The Giants have been outscored 29-12 over that seven game stretch. In the last week (six games), the Giants have a 3.10 ERA (8th) and a 1.17 WHIP (7th).

San Diego is now 1-5 over the last six games and have been outscored 31-14 in that six-game stretch. In the past week, the Padres are hitting an MLB-worst .176 with 27 hits.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Giants



Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Time: 9:45 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Giants

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: San Diego Padres (+109), San Francisco Giants (-131)

Spread: Giants +1.5 (+159), Padres +1.5 (-194)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Giants



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (May 5): Walker Buehler vs. Logan Webb



Padres: Walker Buehler

2026 stats: 25.0 IP, 1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 24 Ks, 12 BB



Giants: Logan Webb

2026 Stats: 44.0 IP, 2-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 38 Ks, 15 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Giants’ Luis Arraez is hitting .316 with 42 hits and 53 total bases over 133 at-bats

is hitting .316 with 42 hits and 53 total bases over 133 at-bats The Giants’ Patrick Bailey is hitting .152 with 12 hits and 20 strikeouts over 79 at-bats

is hitting .152 with 12 hits and 20 strikeouts over 79 at-bats The Padres’ Xander Bogaerts is hitting .262 with 32 hits and 49 total bases over 122 at-bats

is hitting .262 with 32 hits and 49 total bases over 122 at-bats The Padres’ Jake Croneworth is hitting .144 with 14 hits and 23 strikeouts over 97 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Giants



The Giants are 15-20 ATS this season

The Padres are 19-15 ATS this season

The Giants are 14-18-3 to the Over this season

The Padres are 15-18-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game two between the Giants and the Padres:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.0

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

