Its Tuesday, August 5 and the Guardians (57-55) are in Queens to take on the Mets (63-50).

Logan Allen is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Clay Holmes for New York.

The Guardians took Game 1 in ten innings, 7-6. Pete Alonso went 4-4 and drove in four runs for the Mets but it was not enough to offset a Cleveland attack that scored seven runs on nine hits including Gabriel Arias’ eighth home run of the season.

Lets dive into Game 2 of the series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Mets

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: CLEG, SNY

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Guardians at the Mets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+163), Mets (-197)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Mets

Pitching matchup for August 5, 2025: Logan Allen vs. Clay Holmes

Guardians: Logan Allen (7-9, 4.06 ERA)

Last outing: July 29 vs. Colorado - 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Mets: Clay Holmes (9-6, 3.45 ERA)

Last outing: July 30 at San Diego - 4.91 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Mets

The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 at NL East teams

Clay Holmes has struck out no more than 3 hitters in any of his last 4 starts and just twice in his last 7 starts

has struck out no more than 3 hitters in any of his last 4 starts and just twice in his last 7 starts The Guardians have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 road games against the Mets

After closing July on an 0-15 run, Pete Alonso has opened August 7-16 with 3 HRs and 9 RBIs

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Guardians and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: