Guardians at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22

It’s Friday, August 22 and the Guardians (64-62) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (63-66). Slade Cecconi is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.

This is the first meeting of the season between and Cleveland has a slight advantage with a day of rest yesterday. Texas was in action on Thursday and took a 6-4 loss to Kansas City, which dropped them to 2-7 in the past nine.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Rangers

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: CLEG, RSN

Odds for the Guardians at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Guardians (+143), Rangers (-171)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Rangers

Pitching matchup for August 22, 2025: Slade Cecconi vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Guardians: Slade Cecconi, (5-6, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 11.57 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi, (11-3, 1.76 ERA)

Last outing: 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Guardians and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Rangers

Cleveland is 1-5 over the last 6 games

Cleveland is 3-7 over the last 10 games

Texas is 3-7 in the last 10 games

AL Central teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL West sides

5 of the Rangers’ last 7 games have gone over the Total with Nathan Eovaldi as the opener

Betting the Rangers on the Run Line with Nathan Eovaldi starting would have returned a 4.13-unit profit in 2025

