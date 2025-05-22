Guardians at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 22

It’s Thursday, May 22, and the Guardians (26-22) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (33-17). Tanner Bibee is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Jack Flaherty for Detroit.

The Tigers have won its past two games and are 7-2 over the last nine games. The Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak with a win in the second game of a double-header yesterday. This is the opening game of a four-game series.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Tigers

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: CLEG, FDSNDT, MLBN

Odds for the Guardians at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Guardians (+115), Tigers (-135)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Tigers

Pitching matchup for May 22, 2025: Tanner Bibee vs. Jack Flaherty

Guardians: Tanner Bibee, (3-4, 4.06 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts Tigers: Jack Flaherty, (2-5, 4.44 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Guardians and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Tigers

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against AL Central teams

The Under is 4-0 in the Guardians’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Tigers have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 of their last 8 home games

