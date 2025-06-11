Mariners at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

It’s Wednesday, June 11, and the Mariners (33-33) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (33-34). Bryan Woo is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Eduardo Rodriguez for Arizona.

The Diamondback won big yesterday to the tune of 10-3. Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. both had big nights. Carroll went 2-5, with two runs and two RBI. Gurriel Jr. went 2-4 with two runs and one RBI.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 3:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: Dbacks.TV, ROOTNW

Odds for the Mariners at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-114), Diamondbacks (-105)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Bryan Woo vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Mariners: Bryan Woo, (5-3, 3.07 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 6/5): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez, (1-3, 6.71 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 6/6): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have won 3 games straight at home, while the Mariners have lost on 7 of their last 9 road trips

6 of the Diamondbacks’ last 7 home games have gone over the Total

The Mariners have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Diamondbacks

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Mariners and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

