Marlins at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 7

Its Thursday, August 7 and the Marlins (56-57) are in Atlanta to begin a series against the Braves (47-66).

Eury Pérez is slated to take the mound for Miami against Carlos Carrasco for Atlanta.

The Braves’ struggles continue. The Brewers swept a three-game set in Atlanta earlier this week. Last night, Jose Quintana and Milwaukee completed the sweep with a 5-4 win. Miami scratched out a 6-4 win yesterday in their series finale against Houston to avoid being swept. Xavier Edwards picked up four hits to lead the Marlins to victory and keep them on the fringe of the Wild Card chase.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Braves

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, FDSNSO, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Marlins at the Braves

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Marlins (-119), Braves (-101)

Spread: Marlins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Braves

Pitching matchup for August 7, 2025: Eury Pérez vs. Carlos Carrasco

Marlins: Eury Pérez (4-3, 2.70 ERA)

Last outing: August 2 vs. Yankees - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Braves: Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.91 ERA)

Last outing: July 31 at Cincinnati - 4.50 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Braves

The Braves have lost 6 of their last 8 games

5 of the Marlins’ last 6 games (83%) have gone over the Total

The Marlins have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.37 units

Ozzie Albies was 7-14 (.500) over the final 3 games in July but is just 3-19 (.158) through 5 games in August

was 7-14 (.500) over the final 3 games in July but is just 3-19 (.158) through 5 games in August Kyle Stowers is 6-25 (.240) with 2 HRs and 8 RBIs through the month’s first 6 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Marlins and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Marlins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: