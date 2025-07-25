Marlins at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 25

Its Friday, July 25 and the Marlins (48-53) are in Milwaukee to open a series against the Brewers (61-41).

Cal Quantrill is slated to take the mound for Miami against Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

No team in baseball is playing better than the Milwaukee Brewers. Winners of 12 of their last 13 games, Milwaukee not only sits in first place in the National League Central but owns the best record in baseball.

Winners of six of their last ten, the Marlins have climbed into third place in the National League East and within 6.5 games of a wildcard berth.

These teams met the week of July 4th in Miami and the Brew Crew took two of the three games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Brewers

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, FDSNWI, MLBN

Odds for the Marlins at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+192), Brewers (-233)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Brewers

Pitching matchup for July 25, 2025: Cal Quantrill vs. Freddy Peralta

Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-8, 5.24 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 vs. Kansas City - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Brewers: Freddy Peralta (12-4, 2.85 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 at Dodgers - 7.20 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Brewers

With Freddy Peralta starting the Brewers have won 8 of their last 10 games

starting the Brewers have won 8 of their last 10 games The Brewers’ last 6 games have gone over the Total with Freddy Peralta as the starting pitcher

as the starting pitcher The Brewers have covered in 5 of their last 5 games with Freddy Peralta as the starter to return 3.42 units

as the starter to return 3.42 units Jackson Chourio was 5-12 in the Seattle series and is riding a 17-game hitting streak

was 5-12 in the Seattle series and is riding a 17-game hitting streak Jackson Chourio has at least 1 hit in every game this month with the exception of July 2

has at least 1 hit in every game this month with the exception of July 2 Eric Wagaman is without a hit in his last 6 games (0-19) and is just 5-43 this month (.116)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Marlins and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.0.

