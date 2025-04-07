Marlins at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 7

Its Monday, April 7 and the Marlins (5-4) open a series in New York against the Mets (6-3).

Valente Bellozo is slated to take the mound for Miami against Kodai Senga for New York

Miami and Atlanta were rained out yesterday after splitting the first two games of their series. Cal Quantrill and four Marlins’ relievers combines to shut out the Braves Saturday, 4-0.

The Mets swept their three-game series against Toronto. Sunday, they ended up on the right side of a 2-1 contest. Pete Alonso collected his eleventh RBI of the season in the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Mets

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: FDS, SNY

Odds for the Marlins at the Mets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+222), Mets (-275)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Mets

Pitching matchup for April 7, 2025: Valente Bellozo vs. Kodai Senga

Marlins: Valente Bellozo (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 vs. Pittsburgh - 4.1IP, 1ER, 4H, 2BBs, 4Ks Mets: Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/1 at Miami - 5IP, 2ER, 3H, 1BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Mets

The Mets are 4-5 on the Run Line this season

New York Mets’ Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in 7 of their 9 games

The Marlins are 6-3 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Marlins and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Mets -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

