Marlins at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 28
It’s Thursday, August 28 and the Marlins (62-71) are in Queens to take on the Mets (72-61). Adam Mazur is slated to take the mound for Miami against Clay Holmes for New York.
The Mets are coming off a sweep over the Phillies and are 5-1 over the last six games, while the Marlins were outscored 23-3 in the last two versus the Braves. On the season, New York has won four out of six games ahead of this four-game series.
Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game details & how to watch Marlins at Mets
- Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025
- Time: 7:10PM EST
- Site: Citi Field
- City: Queens, NY
- Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, SNY, MLBN
Odds for the Marlins at the Mets
The latest odds as of Thursday:
- Moneyline: Marlins (+184), Mets (-220)
- Spread: Mets -1.5
- Total: 8.0 runs
Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Mets
- Pitching matchup for August 28, 2025: Adam Mazur vs. Clay Holmes
- Marlins: Adam Mazur, (0-1, 6.35 ERA)
Last outing: 6.35 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts
- Mets: Clay Holmes, (11-6, 3.60 ERA)
Last outing: 2.84 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Mets
- New York is 4-2 versus Miami this year
- Miami is 4-6 in the last 10 games
- New York is 3-0 in the last 3 and 5-1 in the past 6
- Mark Ventios has a hit in 10 straight games (15/38)
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .350 in August (35/100)
- The Over is 4-1 in the Mets’ last 5 matchups against NL East teams
- The Marlins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.76 units
- The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 divisional matchups
Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Mets
Rotoworld Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Marlins and the Mets:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.
